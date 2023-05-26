Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

