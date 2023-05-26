Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Faurecia S.E. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

