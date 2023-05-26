Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $35.71 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 81,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

