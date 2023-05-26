Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDS opened at $385.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.91 and its 200-day moving average is $418.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

