Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Grab were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $49,695,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,594,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 1,375.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

