Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

