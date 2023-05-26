SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

