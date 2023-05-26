Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

