Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.19

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 66.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hurricane Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.60. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £155.22 million, a PE ratio of 391.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Hurricane Energy
