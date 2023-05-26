Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.19

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 66.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.60. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £155.22 million, a PE ratio of 391.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

About Hurricane Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.