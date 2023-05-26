Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 6,801 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $10,745.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,058.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honest by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

