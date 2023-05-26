Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

