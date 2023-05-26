Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

