Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.
Ralph Lauren Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RL opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94.
Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.
