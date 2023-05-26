Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,383.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,549 shares of company stock worth $751,034 and have sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

