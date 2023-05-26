Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Up 40%

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) rose 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 767,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 150,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

