Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 610,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 600,028 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $3.19.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
