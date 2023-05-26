Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 610,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 600,028 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

