Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.12

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2382497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.