Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.38

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 101435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

The firm has a market cap of $954.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,665.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nevro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

