Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

