Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 12,623 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.