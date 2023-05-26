4,617 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

