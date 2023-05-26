Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

