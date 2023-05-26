Aviva PLC Sells 58,505 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE KIM opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.