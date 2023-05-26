Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

