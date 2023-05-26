Franklin Resources Inc. Has $108.16 Million Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $108,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,942,624 shares in the company, valued at $146,993,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 553,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,962 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.