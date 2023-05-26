HRT Financial LP Invests $3.11 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,557,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
IPG stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.
