HRT Financial LP Invests $3.11 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,557,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.