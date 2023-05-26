Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5,415.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 101.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

