Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of RY opened at C$121.48 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.25.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.