Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RY opened at C$121.48 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

