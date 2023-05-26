Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of AEO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,703,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

