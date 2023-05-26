Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Embraer worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

