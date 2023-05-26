CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,231 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in CRH by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

