Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.36 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

