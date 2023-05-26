O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,997 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.62 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

