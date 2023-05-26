Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.