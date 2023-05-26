Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $608,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.27 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.