888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.
V.F. Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSE:VFC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $51.40.
Insider Activity at V.F.
In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
