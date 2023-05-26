888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.