Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,716 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

