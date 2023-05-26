Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.01 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

