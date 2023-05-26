Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,012,369 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,012,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.1 %

CCL opened at $11.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.51.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.