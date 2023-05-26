Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

