Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.