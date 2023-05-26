Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increases Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.085 per share by the bank on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

