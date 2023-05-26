O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kenon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 34.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 103.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.43. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $59.75.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported ($15.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.96 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

