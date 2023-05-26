Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,039 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sasol worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSL opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

