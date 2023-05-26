Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nordex Price Performance
Shares of Nordex stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.
About Nordex
Featured Articles
