Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Integer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 233,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

