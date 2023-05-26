Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.