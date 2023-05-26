Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.