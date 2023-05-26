O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

