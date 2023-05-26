Franklin Resources Inc. Has $82.36 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,755 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.77% of Benchmark Electronics worth $82,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHE. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

